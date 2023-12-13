Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents Brasslips From Dutch Artist Jackie-T

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dutch artist Jackie-T

Brasslips Out Now

Track Title: Brasslips Genre: Funky Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: NLG5D2300002

THE NETHERLANDS, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jackie-T began her musical training at the Royal Conservatorium in The Hague, The Netherlands. Her performances with various bands, DJ's and her TV promotions with other artists have made her a much sought after trumpet player at home and abroad.After an amazing 5-year experience with the theatre duo Mini & Maxi in the programme 'Scherzo' securing sold-out performances at home and abroad, Jackie-T was ready for a new challenge. She moved to Belgium and made a new version of the world-famous number 'Rotation' by Herb Alpert with top Brasschaat producer Serge Ramaekers. This number, along with others, can be found on her CD.Jackie-T, ready for yet another new challenge, has now released the number 'RED OCEANS' with DJ/Producer DAIM (Damian van Es).The number has been extremely well-received on Soundcloud, and in two weeks has had over 1 million plays.A resulting record contract with Armada Music has made Jackie-T's dreams come true.Armada Deep:“Radiating surreal amounts of feel-good vibes, 'Red Oceans' has got to be one of the sweetest records of this era. Produced by DAIM in collaboration with featured artist Jackie-T, this cut is what summer feels like, complete with a soothing breakdown and warm trumpet sounds. 'Red Oceans' is definitely a season highlight.” Listening to her new number RED OCEANS with DJ/Producer DAIM. DAIM FEAT. JACKIE-T RED OCEANS.With her new team of Dutch Favorite Music Jackie-T wants to have happy people who love her trumpet all over the world with her funky single Brasslips.Contact Jackie-T at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !@jackietrumpet1

David Wiltsher

Radio Pluggers

+ +44 7552 531612

email us here

Jackie - T : Brasslips