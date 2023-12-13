3D Print Resin Market Slated To Attain USD 1.20 Billion By 2030, Says Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Print Resin Market

3D Print Resin Market Leading Global Companies and Regional Average Pricing Analysis by 2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

The Global 3D Print Resin Market is anticipated to grow from USD 0.51 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.20 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13 % during the forecast period.

The Global 3D Print Resin Market is anticipated to grow from USD 0.51 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.20 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13 % during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

.November 07, 2023: The world's leading additive manufacturing event, HP Inc. (Booth D41, Hall 12.1) announced a strategic partnership with INDO-MIM (Indo-MIM Private Limited), one of the world largest players in the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) industry and an emerging player in the additive manufacturing powder industry. This collaboration marks a significant step toward advancing metal additive manufacturing technology and expanding its applications in various industries. INDO-MIM has initially invested in three cutting-edge HP Metal Jet S100 printers as part of this collaboration, strengthening their commitment to advancing additive manufacturing globally.

.November 15, 2023: BASF, a globally leading battery materials producer, and SK On, a globally leading electric vehicle battery cell manufacturer, have entered into an agreement to jointly evaluate collaboration opportunities in the global lithium-ion battery market focused on North America and Asia-Pacific. The collaboration brings together strong business and product development capabilities to develop industry-leading battery materials for lithium-ion batteries.

Top Key Players are covered in the 3D Print Resin Market Report:

.Stratasys Ltd.

.3D Systems Corporation

.Formlabs Inc.

.EnvisionTEC

.HP Inc.

.Materialise NV

.Carbon, Inc.

.EOS GmbH

.Sculpteo

.Nexa3D

.DWS S.r.l.

.MakerBot Industries, LLC

.XYZprinting

.DSM

.Prodways Group

.Arkema

.BASF SE

.UnionTech

.Tethon 3D

.Evonik Industries

Market Segment Analysis:

3D Print Resin Market by Type

.Acrylate-based resins

.Epoxy-based resins

.Cyanoacrylate-based resins

.UV-curable resins

3D Print Resin Market by Application

.Prototyping

.Manufacturing

.Dental

.Medical

.Jewellery

Regional Analysis:

.North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

.Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

.Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

.Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

.The Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

