InvestaX and Korea ST Exchange Announce Strategic Collaboration

SINGAPORE, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- InvestaX , the leading Singapore Licensed Tokenization Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and Korea ST Exchange , are excited to announce our strategic collaboration. This partnership symbolizes a significant integration of traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) using innovative blockchain technologies.A pivotal element of this collaboration also includes participation from IX Swap , the world's first decentralized exchange for security token offerings (STO) and real world asset tokens (RWA). IX Swap offers crucial liquidity pools and automated market making services, effectively bridging the gap between centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). This integration is a vital infrastructure development for both the STO industry and brings leading Korea and Singapore STO infrastructure companies together.The collaboration encompasses several strategic initiatives including the partnership between InvestaX and IX Swap as part of the asset alliance group. This union is set to enhance the global impact and reach of security tokens (STO). InvestaX will enable the issuance and distribution of security tokens globally under Singapore's regulatory framework, which allows global investments for global investors. Concurrently, Korea ST Exchange will facilitate the distribution in the Korean market, complying with Korean regulations. This expansion is a significant step in integrating the Korean market into the global security token landscape. Moreover, the collaboration anticipates a future integration of platforms, streamlining the distribution network for security tokens and maximizing their accessibility. Additionally, this strategic alliance is committed to providing comprehensive advisory and consultancy services, aiming to enrich the STO ecosystem and support all parties involved in navigating this evolving market.This partnership between InvestaX and Korea ST Exchange marks a new chapter in the financial industry, merging innovation with regulatory compliance to forge the future of finance. Tokenized securities are the next generation of securities.About InvestaX:Founded in 2015, InvestaX is the leading licensed tokenization software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform in Asia, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore with a Capital Markets Service License (CMSL) and Recognized Market Operator (RMO) License for dealing in and trading Real World Asset Tokens (RWA) and Security Token Offerings (STO) for global offerings and investors. InvestaX's sister platform, IX Swap offers the world's first automated market maker (AMM) for security tokens and real world asset tokens. Both InvestaX and IX Swap are early pioneers in the use of blockchain technologies to develop leading infrastructure connecting traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) legally and compliantly.About IX SwapIX Swap is the first decentralized exchange for security tokens and tokenized stocks providing liquidity pools and automated market makers for these assets. It is the last infrastructure piece needed to bring life to the security token and tokenized stock industry as a solution for exchanges globally, bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi.About Korea ST ExchangeKorea ST Exchange aims to lead the Korean security token distribution market by establishing a security token exchange (STE) with an investor protection system based on an innovative OTC trading platform linked to financial companies. For the successful operation of the exchange, Korea ST Exchange focuses on investor protection, securing sound real-world assets, market creation, and building a stable platform. To revitalize the security token market and expand the ecosystem, Korea ST Exchange is building the Asset Alliance, a global security token council.Company Name: InvestaXContact Person: Niccole Cruz MendozaEmail: ...Country: SingaporeWebsite:

