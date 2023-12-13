Biodegradable Packaging Market Size To Surpass USD 149.8 Billion By 2030 | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Biodegradable Packaging Market

Biodegradable Packaging Market Leading Global Companies and Regional Average Pricing Analysis by 2030

The global biodegradable packaging market is anticipated to grow from USD 88.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 149.8 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

.May 2022: Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP) announced the creation and launch of PowerPostTM. PowerPost technology produces nearly one-third lighter bottles with 30% less energy and 30% less carbon than most 20 oz. bottles by actively dislodging the vacuum in the container after filling.

.January 2022: Amcor PLC launched AmFiberTM, a new platform for paper-based packaging products. AmFiber's innovations aim to redefine the functionality of traditional paper packaging, offering a wider range of functional benefits to meet the changing needs of consumers. AmFiber's product is an innovative solution tailored to provide snacks and confectionery products to European customers with recyclable packaging that provides a high barrier to oxygen and moisture.

.January 2022: TIPA Corp., an Israeli-based company, nabbed a USD 70 million investment for developing compostable packaging solutions. According to the company, its eco-friendly films and laminates mimic the properties and functions of traditional plastic materials, including durability, barrier properties, and shelf stability.

Top Key Players are covered in the Biodegradable Packaging Market Report:

.NatureWorks LLC

.BASF SE

.Novamont S.p.A.

.Mondi Group

.Tetra Pak

.Amcor Limited

.Smurfit Kappa Group

.Huhtamaki Oyj

.Stora Enso

.Be Green Packaging

.International Paper

.Kruger Inc.

.Eco-Packaging Formats, Inc.

.Bemis Company, Inc.

.Green Packaging

.Vegware

.Biopac (UK) Ltd.

.Eco-Insulation

.Genpak

.EarthFirst Films (Novolex)

Market Segment Analysis:

Biodegradable Packaging Market by Material, 2020-2030, USD Billion, (Kilotons)

.Paper & Paperboard

.Bio-plastic

.Polylactic Acid (PLA)

.Cellulose-based

.Starch-based

.Polybutylene succinate

.Others (Protein-based plastics etc.)

.Bagasse

Biodegradable Packaging Market by Packaging Format, 2020-2030, USD Billion, (Kilotons)

.Bottles & Jars

.Boxes & Cartons

.Cans

.Trays & Clamshells

.Cups & Bowls

.Pouches & Bags

.Films & Wraps

.Labels & Tapes

.Others (Stick pack, Sachets, etc.)

Biodegradable Packaging Market by End Use, 2020-2030, USD Billion, (Kilotons)

.Food & Beverage

.Personal Care & Cosmetics

.Pharmaceuticals

.Homecare

.Other Consumer Goods

Regional Analysis:

.North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

.Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

.Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

.Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

.The Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

