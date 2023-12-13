Wall Street major indices indicate stabilization amid US inflation slowdown

(MENAFN) On Wall Street, major indices showed signs of stabilization as recent data indicated a slowdown in inflation in the United States, dropping from 3.2 percent to 3.1 percent. The performance of the indices exhibited fluctuations between gains and losses, with market participants eagerly awaiting decisions on interest rates from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England.



The latest inflation data offered a mixed picture, with prices for a diverse array of goods and services experiencing a rise in November, partially offset by a decline in energy prices in the United States. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a closely monitored gauge of inflation, reported a 0.1 percent monthly increase in November and a 3.1 percent rise from the previous year. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had anticipated a slowdown to 3.1 percent, aligning with the reported figure.



While the monthly rate reflected an uptick from October, the annual rate signaled a deceleration, down from the 3.2 percent recorded in the prior month. Excluding the volatile components of food and energy prices, the core CPI demonstrated a 0.3 percent monthly increase and a 4 percent rise from a year ago. These figures were in line with expectations and displayed minimal change from October.



Economists often favor the core index as a more reliable benchmark for measuring inflation compared to the overall Consumer Price Index. The latter, which rose by 3.1 percent from the previous year, underscores the intricate dynamics at play in assessing inflationary pressures. As investors grapple with these economic indicators, the focus remains on central bank decisions, contributing to the nuanced movements in the financial markets.

