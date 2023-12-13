Prices of gold increase amid dollar drop, market expectation

(MENAFN) Gold prices experienced an upward trajectory, finding support in the weakening dollar after hitting a three-week low in the preceding session. In spot transactions, gold rose by 0.2 percent, reaching USD1,986.09 per ounce, while US gold futures contracts recorded a 0.4 percent increase, reaching USD2,001.30. The decline in the dollar, down by 0.1 percent against rival currencies, played a pivotal role in the rise of gold prices, rendering the precious metal more affordable for holders of alternative currencies.



Investors demonstrated a keen interest in key inflation data in the United States and awaited upcoming central bank meetings. The fluctuating dynamics of the market, coupled with the anticipation surrounding central bank decisions, contributed to a degree of uncertainty among investors.



In tandem with gold, other precious metals also experienced positive movements. Silver saw a 0.5 percent increase, reaching USD22.90 per ounce, while platinum and palladium recorded gains of 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, reaching USD913.70 and USD963.48 per ounce, respectively.



Market analysts, such as Kelvin Wong, Chief Market Analyst for the Asia-Pacific region at OANDA, suggested that the Federal Reserve's potential moderation in interest rate cuts, aligning with cautious market expectations, played a role in prompting profit-taking and speculations on gold. The nuanced interplay between global economic indicators, central bank policies, and currency movements continues to shape the trajectory of precious metal prices, adding a layer of complexity to investment strategies in the current market landscape.

