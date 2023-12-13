Argentina to reduce value of its currency by 50 percent

(MENAFN) In a surprising move aimed at addressing what new President Javier Milley deems an economic "emergency," Argentina has announced significant adjustments, including halving the value of its currency. Economy Minister Luis Caputo conveyed these measures in a televised message, revealing that the Argentine peso will be devalued by 50 percent, plummeting from 400 pesos per US dollar to 800 pesos to the dollar.



The announcement comes merely two days after President Milley assumed office, emphasizing the urgency of implementing stringent measures to tackle the economic challenges facing the nation. Minister Caputo acknowledged the short-term hardships that the population might endure, stating, "We will be worse than before for a few months."



Argentina is grappling with severe economic issues, including an annual inflation rate of 143 percent, a steep depreciation of its currency against the US dollar, and a troubling poverty rate, with four out of every 10 Argentines below the poverty line, as reported by CBS News. The country is burdened with a massive fiscal and trade deficit amounting to USD43 billion. Additionally, Argentina faces a substantial debt, with USD45 billion owed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and USD10.6 billion due to multilateral creditors and the private sector by April.



These drastic economic adjustments signal the new government's acknowledgment of the pressing need for reform to stabilize the economy. The move reflects a recognition of the depth of the challenges and the willingness to take bold steps to navigate the economic crisis. The success of these measures remains uncertain, but they mark a decisive attempt to address the multifaceted issues plaguing Argentina's economic landscape.

MENAFN13122023000045015682ID1107586051