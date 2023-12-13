French parliament rejects Macron’s key immigration bill

(MENAFN) President Emmanuel Macron's key immigration bill faced a striking blow as the French parliament rejected it on Monday. This rejection led to the Interior Minister offering to resign due to the perceived "failure."



In an unexpected setback for the government, the National Assembly, the lower house, didn't even engage in a debate but moved to reject the immigration bill outright.



Responding to this outcome, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called for an emergency meeting involving various ministers and politicians on Monday evening.



As a consequence of this result, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin offered his resignation, which Mr. Macron declined. Instead, the President directed Darmanin to explore alternative strategies to overcome the impasse and navigate the legislation forward.



Following discussions at the presidential Elysee Palace, Macron called on Mr Darmanin “to submit proposals to move forward by overcoming this blockage and obtaining an effective law”, as reported by a presidential representative who requested not to remain anonymous.



Initially put forward by President Macron's centrist administration, the immigration bill included a combination of measures aimed at increasing the expulsion of undocumented individuals while also enhancing the integration of migrants. However, as the bill progressed through the Senate, which is under right-wing control, its focus shifted decidedly towards enforcement.



During his address at the National Assembly, Interior Minister Darmanin stood in defense of the bill. Notably, the legislation imposes additional restrictions on migrants, particularly in terms of family reunification, birthright citizenship, and access to welfare benefits.

