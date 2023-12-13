President Xi acknowledges difficulties in country's path to economic recovery

(MENAFN) According to state media reports on Tuesday, the Chinese leadership has openly acknowledged the existence of "difficulties and challenges" in the country's path to economic recovery. President Xi Jinping addressed these concerns during a crucial meeting of the Chinese Central Economic Work Conference, emphasizing the need to navigate various obstacles for a more robust economic revival.



The closed annual meeting of decision-makers in Beijing took place against the backdrop of a multifaceted economic landscape, with challenges ranging from dwindling consumer demand to a substantial debt crisis in the real estate sector. President Xi Jinping, during his speech, highlighted the imperative of addressing these issues and outlined the "priorities for economic action in 2024."



Despite the acknowledged challenges, the Chinese leadership conveyed a sense of optimism regarding the overall economic recovery. The New China News Agency reported that the meeting concluded with a recognition that the Chinese economy had indeed achieved recovery. President Xi Jinping remarked, "Favorable conditions exceed unfavorable factors in China's development," underscoring the resilience of the economic landscape.



Importantly, President Xi emphasized that the fundamental trajectory of economic recovery and positive long-term expectations remains unchanged. The acknowledgment of challenges, coupled with a commitment to strategic economic actions, indicates a proactive stance by the Chinese leadership to steer the country through the complexities of its economic revival. The recognition of both favorable and unfavorable factors reflects a nuanced approach to navigating the dynamic economic landscape, underscoring the leadership's commitment to sustaining and enhancing China's economic resilience.

