News agency reports eurozone will get into recession

(MENAFN) Recent projections from a Bloomberg poll of analysts have painted a concerning picture for the 20-nation euro currency bloc, indicating an impending recession – the first since the global pandemic. The forecast suggests that the Eurozone is set to experience two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth in the final months of the year, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracting by 0.1n percent between September and December.



This gloomy economic outlook represents a significant deviation from earlier forecasts, as economists initially anticipated a flat performance during this period. The anticipated downturn has raised concerns among experts, with Joerg Angele, an economist at Bantleon Bank, expressing skepticism about an immediate upswing. Angele cited persistent challenges, particularly those arising from a substantial increase in interest rates, as formidable headwinds that could impede a swift recovery.



Eurostat, the statistics agency, highlighted shrinking industrial production in the euro area as a key factor contributing to the economic downturn. This observation underscores the enduring weakness in the region's industrial sector, adding to the complexities of the economic landscape.



The root cause of the anticipated recession is largely attributed to the slowdown in Germany, the European Union's largest economy. Germany continues to grapple with a combination of challenges, including poor external demand, a budget crisis, high interest rates, and a prolonged fallout from the energy crisis experienced last year. The survey indicates that Germany is expected to see a more substantial downturn of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, exceeding the initial projection of a 0.1 percent decline.



This bleak economic forecast follows a downward revision of growth in the 20 countries that use the euro as their currency for the last quarter of 2023. The results of the Bloomberg poll present a stark contrast to the European Commission's November forecast, which had optimistically predicted a return to growth in the euro area during the final months of the year.



The Commission's optimism was rooted in expectations of a retreat in inflation and a robust job market, factors that now appear to face significant challenges in light of the recent economic projections.



As the Eurozone braces for the potential economic downturn, these developments raise critical questions about the region's resilience, the effectiveness of policy measures, and the broader implications for the global economy. The uncertainties surrounding the trajectory of the euro currency bloc highlight the interconnected nature of global financial markets and the need for careful monitoring of economic indicators in the coming months.



