(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Germany, the European Union's largest economy, has encountered a substantial reduction in natural gas imports over the past year, with a staggering 2.5-fold decrease between January and September 2022 compared to the same period in 2020. However, an in-depth analysis published by RIA Novosti on Sunday, based on official statistics, reveals that despite this drastic decline in imports, Germany is still grappling with the financial burden of essentially unchanged costs for its gas supplies.



The heart of the matter lies in a remarkable 2.5-fold increase in gas prices, resulting in Germany paying the same amount for gas as it did in the previous year. The overall gas purchases for the country plummeted by 1.8 times, reaching 65.9 billion cubic meters in the first three quarters of 2022, down from 121.7 billion cubic meters during the corresponding period in 2021. An even more striking revelation from the analysis is the collapse of gas imports from Russia, Germany's primary source, plummeting to a mere 47.9 billion cubic meters this year.



This challenging situation for Germany traces back to the consequences of the reduction in Russian energy supplies last year, primarily driven by sanctions imposed by the European Union, of which Germany is an integral part, in response to the Ukraine conflict. Before 2022, Germany heavily relied on Russia for 40 percent of its gas demand, making it one of the nations most profoundly affected by the reduction in Russian energy supplies.



Despite the substantial decrease in gas imports and the geopolitical challenges that have disrupted energy flows, Berlin finds itself in a paradoxical scenario where the costs for gas supplies have not followed the expected trajectory. In the first three quarters of this year, Germany paid a significant sum of EUR21.3 billion (USD23 billion) for gas supplies, only marginally lower than the EUR22.2 billion spent in the same period in 2021. This unexpected financial burden can be attributed to the average annual price per cubic meter of gas more than doubling from EUR0.18 in 2021 to EUR0.45 in 2022.



As Germany navigates through this complex energy landscape, the implications of the unexpected financial strain on gas supplies raise critical questions about the nation's energy security, economic resilience, and the broader implications for the European Union. The situation underscores the delicate balance between geopolitical considerations, economic stability, and the ever-evolving dynamics of the global energy market.





