Israeli news presenter faces criticism after signing ‘To Gaza with love’ on tank shells

(MENAFN) Israeli news presenter Rotem Achihun is under scrutiny after a video surfaced last week, depicting her engaging in casual banter with Israeli soldiers who are showcasing tank shells inscribed with messages. One of the messages on the shells reads: "To Gaza with love."



According to a news agency, Achihun escalated the situation by inscribing a message on a missile, stating: "I want to send the people of Gaza artillery shells."



The video has triggered widespread condemnation on social media, with many users condemning Achihun’s actions as inhumane and provocative.



The criticism is grounded in the belief that her actions downplay the serious and often tragic circumstances faced by Palestinians in the ongoing conflict with Israel.



The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has led to substantial loss of life and suffering, with over 17,000 Palestinians killed, nearly 46,000 wounded, and thousands feared dead under the rubble of bombed buildings. Given this context, such actions are considered particularly insensitive.



This incident is the latest in a series of provocative acts by some Israelis directed toward Palestinians. A recent video emerged showing an Israeli soldier destroying the remaining items inside a toy store in the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. The soldier can be seen tossing items off the shelves and demolishing what is left, all while displaying a sense of pride and amusement.

