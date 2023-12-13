Sustainable Athleisure Market Size Is Booming And Anticipated To Hit $53.4315 Billion By 2030, Growing At A 11.6% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sustainable Athleisure Market

The men segment accounted for highest sustainable athleisure market share in 2020, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global sustainable athleisure market size was valued at $17,641.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $53,431.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Sustainable Athleisure Market Analysis by Type, Demographic, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The global per capita income has witnessed a strong growth rate over the past few years, particularly in the emerging economies. Increase in urbanization and growth of the middle class consumers in the developing and developed markets have encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making sustainable athleisure more desirable for all age group people, especially youngsters. Consumers have become more health conscious due to work-related stress and lifestyle disorders. Working individuals opt for fitness regimes such as swimming, running as well as gym to remain healthy and active in daily life. Majority of the individuals invest their time in performing various fitness activities to keep themselves fit and healthy. This has created a demand for fitness and sustainable athleisure among all age groups, thereby, fostering the sustainable athleisure market growth.

Across the globe, a sustainable increase in demand for popular brands such as Adidas and Nike has been witnessed. These brands are continuously focused on manufacturing eco-friendly sustainable clothing & footwear. Moreover, attractive designs and availability of number of varieties in sustainable clothing have attracted younger generation population.

Furthermore, increase in health awareness among young generation and working class population has further boosted the growth of the market. In addition, more people opting for physical activities such as swimming, cycling, running, yoga, gymnastic, mountain climbing, and snowboarding in developing countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia has further augmented the growth of the market.

However, sustainable athleisure products require proper designing and combination of various fabrics such as polyester, nylon, polypropylene, spandex, neoprene, and others, such as texture, design, look, and fashion attributes of athleisure apparels require systematic processing and designing of raw materials. Similarly, fluctuations commodity market, natural calamities effect on the raw material sources, fluctuations in global economies, and others are some of the key factors that affect the price of raw materials. Thus, these products are priced high, resulting in low sales. Thus, high costs of raw material designing of this product hamper the overall sustainable athleisure market trends.

In the past few years, a considerable increase in the number of women participating in sports and fitness events has been witnessed. Women professionals have become conscious about their health, so they opt for fitness programs such as yoga or Zumba, and visit fitness centers. Nowadays, women prefer wearing sports apparel daily, which results in the growth of the sustainable athleisure market. Numerous companies launch products in vibrant colors, which offer enhanced comfort, thereby increase their popularity among women.

The key players operating in the sustainable athleisure industry Adidas AG (Adidas), Eileen Fisher,Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., PUMA SE, Nike, Inc., Pangaia, Under Armour, Inc., Patagonia, Inc., Wear Pact, LLC and Vuori, Inc.

Key Findings of the Study:

○ On the basis of type, the shirt segment dominates the sustainable athleisure market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the sustainable athleisure market forecast period.

○ Depending on demographic, the men segment accounted for highest sustainable athleisure market share in 2020, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2030.

○ By distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment was the major shareholder in 2020, and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

○ Region wise, North America dominates the market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Sustainable Athleisure Market Report:

○ Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

○ Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you're looking for.

○ Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

○ To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

○ Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

○ To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.



