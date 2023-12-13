Creative Bioarray Launches Immortalized Chicken Skeletal Muscle Cells To Support Cell Biology Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SHIRLEY, NEW YORK, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Bioarray, an internationally recognized biotechnology company based in New York, expanding its reach in cell and life sciences, proudly announces the introduction of Immortalized Chicken Skeletal Muscle Cells-SV40 , an advanced resource for biological research.



This innovative product holds great potency for various studies in the field of cell biology, virology, cancer research, and drug development sectors. Chicken Skeletal Muscle Cells-SV40 provide researchers with an essential tool for understanding and studying several muscle-related disorders, including muscular dystrophies and degenerative diseases.



Creative Bioarray has immortalized these cells using SV40 (Simian Virus 40) transformation, extending their lifespan without altering their fundamental physiology and functionality. It makes them an ideal model system for conducting extended research, developing advanced treatments and understanding the primary mechanisms of muscle formation, and functionality.



"Our objective has always been to provide excellent resources for the scientific community," said Dr. Hannah Cole, the Marketing Director of Creative Bioarray Research & Development team. "The introduction of Immortalized Chicken Skeletal Muscle Cells-SV40 proves our commitment to advancing the biological research arena. It provides researchers with a reliable model system for long-term studies without fearing the limitation of cell lifespan."



About Creative Bioarray



Creative Bioarray is a pioneer in the industry, specializing in offering a wide range of high-quality products and services related to cell biology for global research and industry clients. Their products and services involve more than 20 categories like cells, paraffin tissue sections, tissue array products, nucleic acid extraction and isolation kits, and molecular biology tools.



For more information about Creative Bioarray's Immortalized Chicken Skeletal Muscle Cells-SV40, please visit .

