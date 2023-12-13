Great Green Wall Of Africa Foundation Partners With Global Investment Firms To Launch Sustainability Fund At COP28

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HE Ms. Ramatoulaye Diallo Ndiaye, Founder & CEO of GGWoA Foundation announcing the Ecogreen Capital Fund

Ecogreen Capital launch during COP28, Ritz-Carlton (DIFC), Dubai, UAE

Great Green Wall of Africa Foundation Partners with Global Investment Firms to Launch Sustainability Fund Addressing Climate Change in Sub-Saharan Africa

- Ms. Ramatoulaye Diallo Ndiaye, Founder & CEO of GGWoA FoundationDUBAI, UAE, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Great Green Wall of Africa Foundation Partners with Global Investment Firms to Launch Sustainability Fund Addressing Climate Change in Sub-Saharan AfricaThe Ecogreen Capital Fund Will Target 1 Billion USD to Invest in Companies and Projects that Create Strong Societal Impact at the Intersection of People and PlanetThe Great Green Wall of Africa Foundation (GGWoA Foundation), a not-for-profit organization that supports the African Union's Great Green Wall of Africa initiative, has announced the upcoming launch of a global fund and capital ecosystem to accelerate sustainability and to power Sub-Saharan Africa's green economy.GGWoA Foundation is partnering with leading investment firms from the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates and Africa to create a global Investment Manager that will deploy impact capital to support industrial projects, growth stage companies, and Africa-focused solutions.The announcement was made by Ms. Ramatoulaye Diallo Ndiaye, Founder & CEO of GGWoA Foundation, and by representatives of the organization's investment partners, at the Ritz-Carlton of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) during the opening ceremony of GGWoA Foundation's participation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28 UAE).The Ecogreen Capital Fund was set up as a response to the growing demand of large institutional investors and Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWI) to support Africa's path to a green and sustainable continent. Ecogreen Capital is also expected to join the LG NOVA Capital Alliance and to collaborate with other mission driven ESG investors.“GGWoA Foundation and its investment partners are bringing together a global multi-billion-dollar consortium of public and private sector capital stakeholders dedicated to supporting climate initiatives,” said Ms. Diallo Ndiaye.“Our foundation was initially created to support the African Union's fight against climate change and desertification. By enabling a mechanism for private and institutional investors to participate in this fight through sustainable and profitable investments, the Ecogreen Capital Fund will power a double bottom line strategy which is key to address the capital needs to achieve Africa's goals for a green economy.”“We are pleased and honored to collaborate with Ecogreen through the LG NOVA Capital Alliance,” said Ms. Maria Dayton, Director of Capital Partnerships at LG NOVA.“Ecogreen will be one of the first ESG-focused funds of our alliance and will provide significant capital support to our affiliated companies and investment firms that are led by diverse founders.”The launch partners include Aurion Capital, a Silicon Valley-based investment holding group that operates at the intersection of sustainable investments and technology innovation; Clearbrook, a 20-year-old institutional investment firm with over 10 billion USD in Assets Under Management (AUM); and Montcalm and Legacy Global, two wealth management firms that support ESG investments with over 1 Billion USD AUM. These partners will provide the necessary asset management industry expertise and capacity building experience to set up Ecogreen's infrastructure and governance.GGWoA Foundation will be a driving force and a strategic partner of the fund on its sustainability strategy to ensure a strong alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with targeted investments that support SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).The fund will be fully and exclusively managed by professional asset managers from the Private Equity and Venture Capital sectors. It intends to generate market-rate returns for investors while ensuring positive societal and sustainability impact in Africa and among the African Diaspora through investments in the Energy, Agriculture, Healthcare, and TMT (Technology, Media & Telecom) sectors as initial sectors of focus.The Ecogreen Capital Fund will deploy capital through a series of geographically distributed investment vehicles that will align with and onboard like-minded investors and sovereign / sovereign related LPs from various regions of the world.The US-based vehicles will launch first through a Fund of Funds and an evergreen vehicle. Ecogreen will rely on Aurion Capital and Clearbrook to deploy the US vehicle that will support Africa-grown sustainability and ESG-focused asset managers and investors to support early-stage companies. Ecogreen will also launch an evergreen vehicle that will mobilize philanthropic capital to invest in mission-driven companies, in partnership with Montcalm and Legacy Global.During the first half of 2024, Ecogreen Capital Fund intends to further deploy other subsets in its global endeavors such as its Private Equity and Project Financing arms out of the UK and the UAE respectively, with local institutional partners from these countries.For more details:

