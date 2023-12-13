Samsung Galaxy A15, A15 5G And Galaxy A25 5G Announced

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Samsung has introduced three new Galaxy A-series smartphones.

The South Korean tech giant launched the Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, and Galaxy A15 4G.

All three new phones share 6.5-inch Super AMOLED displays with FHD+ resolution and Infinity-U notch cutouts. The A15 models get a 90Hz refresh rate while the A25 features a 120Hz panel which also peaks at 1,000 nits of brightness compared to 800 nits on the A15s.

Samsung also fitted a 13MP front-facing cam on all three of its new Galaxy A phones and its new Key Island design which features a convex shape around the power and volume keys.

Galaxy A15 is equipped with MediaTek's Helio G99 chip, 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage which is expandable via the microSD card slot.

A15 5G features the Dimensity 6100+ and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage which is also expandable.

A25 5G brings the Exynos 1280 chip with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.

Around the back, the A15 models get a 50MP f/1.8 main cam alongside a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro cam. A25 features a 50MP main shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro cam.

All three new phones boot One UI 6.0 based on Android 14 and feature 5,000 mAh batteries with 25W charging support.

