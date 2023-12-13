Samsung Galaxy A15, A15 5G And Galaxy A25 5G Announced

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Samsung has introduced three new Galaxy A-series smartphones.
The South Korean tech giant launched the Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, and Galaxy A15 4G.
All three new phones share 6.5-inch Super AMOLED displays with FHD+ resolution and Infinity-U notch cutouts. The A15 models get a 90Hz refresh rate while the A25 features a 120Hz panel which also peaks at 1,000 nits of brightness compared to 800 nits on the A15s.
Samsung also fitted a 13MP front-facing cam on all three of its new Galaxy A phones and its new Key Island design which features a convex shape around the power and volume keys.
Galaxy A15 is equipped with MediaTek's Helio G99 chip, 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage which is expandable via the microSD card slot.
A15 5G features the Dimensity 6100+ and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage which is also expandable.
A25 5G brings the Exynos 1280 chip with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.
Around the back, the A15 models get a 50MP f/1.8 main cam alongside a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro cam. A25 features a 50MP main shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro cam.
All three new phones boot One UI 6.0 based on Android 14 and feature 5,000 mAh batteries with 25W charging support.
MENAFN13122023000067011011ID1107586020
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.