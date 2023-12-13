Huawei Launches Matepad Pro Tablet

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chinese technology giant Huawei introduced the MatePad Pro 13.2 Tablet. This new beast coming to Huaweis tablet lineup has many notable features and upgrades that make it an attractive choice for tech enthusiasts.

The motherboard of MatePad Pro 13.2 includes Huaweis cutting-edge Kirin 9000s chipset. This updated processor is equipped with 1+3+4 CPU configuration and delivers excellent performance.

The tablets processing power is further highlighted by a new Geekbench score that puts performance on par with the regular Kirin 9000s and Qualcomms Snapdragon 865 chipset. The CPU configuration includes one high-performance core running at 2.62 GHz, as well as three cores running at 2.15 GHz and four efficiency cores running at 1.53 GHz.

The device has a huge 13 OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The images are vivid and clear because the highest brightness value is 1000 nits. The stylish design of the tablet is embodied in its aluminum case with an impressive thickness of 5.5 mm.

On the photography front, the MatePad Pro 13.2 features a 13MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, offering users versatile photography options.

The huge 10,100 mAh battery that powers the MatePad Pro 13.2 is complemented by 88W charging support for fast and efficient replenishment.

Huawei is launching its MatePad Pro 13.2 tablet with a starting price of 1000, including a keyboard and an M Pencil, which are sold separately for 199 euro and 99 euro respectively. The device will officially go on sale in January next month.



