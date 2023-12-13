OIC Welcomes UN Decision For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons and ensuring humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, which was adopted Tuesday, with 153 countries voting in favour, reflecting the international consensus and the political will of the overwhelming majority of the countries of the world towards the need to stop the crimes of displacement, destruction, and genocide to which the Palestinian people are subjected in all Palestinian territories, especially in the Gaza Strip, by the Israeli occupation forces.

The OIC called on the international community to oblige the Israeli entity to comply immediately and fully with the provisions of this resolution, put an end to the danger of the collapse of the humanitarian system in the Gaza Strip, and take decisive measures to end the military aggression and Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

The UNGA resolutions are not binding but carry political weight, reflecting a global view on the situation in Gaza.

The UN Security Council recently failed to vote on a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for humanitarian reasons for the second time after the US used its veto power, as the UNSC was unable to adopt the project despite the support of 13 of its 15 members, while the UK abstained from voting and the US used its veto power.

