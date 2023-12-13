Bracing For Blizzards, China Suspends Classes In Beijing

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Primary schools, secondary schools and kindergartens in Beijing suspended classes on Wednesday as intense snowfall is forecast to approach.

The Beijing Municipal Education Commission decided to adopt temporary home learning starting Wednesday after the city's meteorological authority issued an orange alert for blizzards late Tuesday.

The national capital will quickly make preparations for online teaching, and the resumption of in-person classes will be notified later, according to the commission.

The city is also on alert for icy roads and a cold wave.

Beijing has already experienced its first round of heavy snowfall this winter, which occurred from late Sunday to Monday. There are still visible patches of snow across the city.

According to the Beijing Meteorological Observatory, the city is expected to experience heavy to intense snowfalls from Wednesday morning to Friday morning. On Saturday, nighttime minimum temperatures are expected to drop to as low as minus 15 degrees Celsius.

In response to the orange alert for blizzards, the city's meteorological authority has encouraged the public to take safety precautions on the road.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for cold waves, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

