EU navigates inside divisions as member states stay at odds over suggested restrictions against Russia

(MENAFN) The European Union (EU) is navigating internal divisions as member states remain at odds over proposed sanctions against Russia, particularly regarding the ban on selling oil tankers.



Diplomats within the bloc are working towards a compromise on the 12th package of sanctions aimed at curbing Moscow's actions. The European Commission's initial proposal, which sought to restrict the sale of old tankers to Russian entities, has faced resistance, leading to the removal of certain clauses. Mediterranean states, home to robust shipping services, raised concerns about potential competitive disadvantages. The latest draft now emphasizes the need for shipping companies to "report" such sales, reflecting the intricate negotiations taking place within the European Union.



The article examines the evolving dynamics of the proposed sanctions, shedding light on the specific concerns raised by Mediterranean states and the implications for the broader European Union stance on Russian sanctions. The internal discord underscores the challenges of achieving consensus among member states with varying economic interests and priorities.



Additionally, the piece explores the broader scope of the 12th sanctions package, including restrictions on the sale of chemicals, lithium batteries, and other "dual-use" items. The impending ban on selling Russian diamonds and jewelry, along with potential restrictions on entities and individuals, adds complexity to the ongoing negotiations. As the European Union grapples with finding common ground, the article delves into the potential consequences for the region's relationship with Russia and the effectiveness of the proposed sanctions in achieving their intended goals.



