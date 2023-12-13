Israel-Hamas War: 4 Reasons Why India Favoured UN Resolution For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the prolonged war between Israel and Hamas, India voted in favour of a draft resolution in the UN General Assembly that demanded a humanitarian ceasefire and unconditional release of all hostages's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj noted that there is an enormous humanitarian crisis and a large-scale loss of human lives was among the 153 nations that voted in favour of the resolution, adopted amid a round of applause in the GA hall. While 10 voted against the UN resoulution, including the US and Israel. Ukraine, the UK, and Germany were among those who abstained had introduced the resolution for a ceasefire and reiterated its“demand that all parties comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, notably about the protection of civilians”.Zara withdraws controversial ad after protests over alleged mocking of GazaIt also demanded the“immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access”.The resolution however did not name Hamas. Austria and the US had each moved an amendment to the draft text supports 'urgent ceasefire', votes in favour of UNGA resolutionThe amendment tabled by Austria called for the insertion of the line“held by Hamas and other groups” after the word“hostages” in the main draft as well as called for ensuring \"immediate\" humanitarian access voted in favour of both amendments's stark warning to Netanyahu: Israel will lose global support due to...India's Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj said, \" There is an enormous humanitarian crisis and a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially of women and children. There is the issue of observing international humanitarian law in all circumstances. And there is the endeavour to find a peaceful and lasting two-state solution to the longstanding Palestine question\".She added, \"Our challenge, in this extraordinarily difficult time, is to strike the right balance. The gravity and complexity of what the international community faces are underlined by the secretary general invoking Article 99 of the Charter of the United Nations. We, therefore, welcome the fact that the international community unity has been able to find a common ground to address the multiple challenges facing the region right now.\"Israel-Hamas war day 68: World calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza. 10 updatesOn 6 December, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99,“one of the few powers” that the UN Charter gives him. Article 99 states that“the Secretary-General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security”.Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan told the General Assembly that a ceasefire will not benefit the people of Gaza but will only“benefit the terrorists” who steal the humanitarian aid for themselves ends sponsorship of Israel's national football teamSince the beginning of the war on 7 October, more than 1,200 Israelis have been killed, including 33 children, and thousands injured in the terror attacks by Hamas the other hand, over 18,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation.

