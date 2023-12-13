Mahua Moitra's Expulsion From Lok Sabha: CJI Likely To Take A Call Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea challenging her expulsion from Lok Sabha was mentioned before the Supreme Court for urgent listing on Wednesday.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi Singhvi mentioned the petition filed by Mahua Moitra against her expulsion from Lok Sabha today Moitra moves SC against expulsion from Lok Sabha over 'cash-for-query'SC bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will take a call on listing Moitra's plea against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha in the afternoon.\"The CJI will take the call,\" Justice Kaul said. CJI Chandrachud is heading a five-judge Constitution bench that assembled on Wednesday to hear a matter Moitra asked to vacate official residence following expulsion from LSTMC leader Mahua Moitra has approached the apex court, challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, after the lower house adopted the report of its ethics committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interests Moitra's expulsion: What SC said on MPs in 2005 'cash for query' caseOn 8 December, after a heated debate in the Lok Sabha over the panel report during which Moitra was not allowed to speak. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel her from the Parliament for \"unethical conduct\" which was adopted by a voice vote, a first-time MP, was expelled from the House on Friday equated the action with hanging by a \"kangaroo court\" and alleged that a parliamentary panel was being weaponised by the Modi government to force the opposition into submission Moitra expulsion from Lok Sabha: What legal options does TMC leader have?Shortly after her explusion, Moitra was asked to vacate her official bungalow to media reports, TMC's party leadership has affirmed Moitra's candidacy for the Krishnanagar seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, she has been recently entrusted with the responsibility of fortifying the party's organisation in Nadia district ahead of the upcoming elections, underscoring the party's unwavering support.



