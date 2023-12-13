Mumbai Traffic Police Declares Permanent Speed Limits On Particular City Roads. See List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai Traffic Police has declared permanent speed limits for all vehicles plying on certain roads in the Greater Mumbai jurisdiction, with effect from midnight of December 13 till further notice note, which mentions the \"maximum speed limit\" permitted on the mentioned roads, was issued on December 12 and said this decision would \"prevent danger, obstructions, and inconvenience to the public\".Also Read | Mumbai coastal road to be operational soon! CM Eknath Shinde says 'Marine Drive-Worli stretch will open from...'Here's the list of roads and their speed limits:P D'Mello Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road - Speed limit of 50 kmphGodrej Junction to Opera House, Maharshi Karve Road - Speed limit of 50 kmphHaji Ali Junction to Mahalaxmi Railway Station, Keshavrao Khade marg - Speed limit of 50 kmphBindu Madhav Chowk to Dr Keshav Balram Hedgewar Chowk (Love Grove) Junction, Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road - Speed limit of 60 kmphAlso Read: Another jump likely in budget for roadsDiamond Junction to Junction, Avenue-1 BKC MTNL - Speed limit of 60 kmphVeer Jijamata Bhosale Flyover, Chembur - Speed limit of 60 kmph. However, on the ascend and descend of the flyover bridge speed limit will be 40 kmph, it added Flyover at Chheda Nagar - Speed limit of 60 kmph. However, on the ascend and descend of the flyover bridge speed limit will be 40 kmph, it added Link (JVLR) Road - Speed limit of 70 kmph - However, at step, the slope of bridge ramps, at turns, and curves on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) the speed limit will be 30 kmph. While on the east and west bounds of the JVLR bridge, the speed limit will be 70 kmph Read: The world and even India have left Mumbai far behindAmar Mahal Flyover, Chembur - Speed limit of 70 kmph. However, on the ascend and descend of the flyover bridge speed limit will be 40 kmph, it added.

