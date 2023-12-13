               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
I Snatched It Away...: Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Who Caught Hold Of Two Men In Lok Sabha Security Breach


(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who caught hold of the two men who jumped down the visitors' gallery into the House, narrates the incident says, \"...He had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. I snatched it away and continued throwing it outside...This is a major security breach...\"
Meanwhile, \"Two intruders arrested from inside Parliament, two from outside; all their belongings seized,\" said Lok Sabha Speaker on security breach.

