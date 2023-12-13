Photos: Vikrant Massey Throws Baby Shower For Wife Sheetal Thakur; Check Out The Funny Cake

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur are expecting their first child. Sheetal posted pictures from her baby shower on social media for her fans and followers.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are overjoyed as they anticipate the birth of their bundle of joy. The expecting parents recently organised a baby shower for their close friends and relatives.



Sheetal Thakur gave her Instagram followers exclusive access to the momentous occasion on Tuesday.“Life is about to become even more adorable.

Here are some moments from my baby shower. #hatchingsoon,” wrote the mom-to-be, along with a series of photos.

Sheetal Thakur picked a comfortable and stylish look for the event. She wore an elegant olive gown, while Vikrant Massey wore a white suit with a baby-pink shirt. The couple's bright grins and passionate expressions were captured in several photos taken at the occasion.

Vikrant and Sheetal enjoyed a touching moment in one photo, while another featured a cake with the phrase "hatching soon." There was also a "wishing tree for baby browning". The baby shower was full of laughter, games, and treasured moments shared with friends and family.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur revealed they were expecting their first child in September of this year. The pair shared their enthusiasm for the next chapter of their life on their respective Instagram pages. "New beginnings," said the announcement post. We are anticipating. "Baby due in 2024."



After many years of dating, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur married in February 2022, capping off their love journey. Vikrant expressed,“Saal saalo ka ye safar aaj saat janmo mein badal gaya. Is safar me humara saath dene ke liye bahut bahut shukriya. Sheetal evam Vikrant. 18.02.2022 (Our seven-years journey has turned into a bond for seven lives. Thank you very much for being with us. Sheetal and Vikrant).”

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur also shared the screen space in filmmakers Ektaa Kapoor's popular series Broken But Beautiful.