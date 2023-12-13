'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Going Off Air? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The popular TV programme 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' has engaged audiences for many years. So far, this programme has experienced a lot of changes. Recently, the whole cast of the programme changed. The programme is currently transforming, but its popularity is dwindling. The show's new cast is not popular with the viewers. In such a case, there is currently word that the programme will be cancelled. In such a case, the audience only has one option: whether or not the show will be cancelled.

Samriddhi Shukla talks about the show:

The audience disliked the new cast when Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra quit the programme. Furthermore, many people claim this show is being promoted as a serial, similar to Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein, causing the serial's TRP to drop. In such a case, actress Samriddhi Shukla, who plays Abhira in the current track, has stated in an interview with India Forum that she has received no formal information on the show's cancellation.









She went on to say that until you have an official notification, she believes it would be labelled as a rumour. "I don't think that's happening," Samriddhi said. She also stated that a lot of misinformation is circulating on social media, and this is one of them. She also noted that the entire crew is putting in much effort.

This Star Plus show has been engaging viewers for 14 years. This show has attracted several well-known celebrities. The show originally featured Hina Khan and Karan Mehra's tale. Following that, their children's narrative, in which Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan appeared. Following that, the narrative of CCC and Harshad Chopra captivated the public. The programme is now telling the narrative of the fourth generation.