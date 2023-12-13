Kerala: 2 People Arrested For Kidnapping, Beating Man Over Online Trading

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The police have arrested two people for kidnapping and brutally beating a man over an online trade dispute. Ashokan and Saravanan, natives of Tamil Nadu, were arrested. The police said that Ashokan is accused in two murder cases. Madhu Mohan, a native of Tamil Nadu living in Thiruvananthapuram, was kidnapped for money. The police stated that the dispute related to online trading resulted in the abduction.

Madhu was engaged in online trading. The police said that a famous gang leader in Tamil Nadu gave money to Madhu Mohan for online trading and the abduction was caused by a dispute related to this payment. It is reported that Madhu allegedly failed to return the money to the gang leader.

Madhu was brutally beaten after the kidnappers brought him to Tamil Nadu. The group intimidated his wife by keeping a knife in her husband's neck during a video call

that she received. The wife then registered the complaint with the Petta police. The police reached Madurai by tracking the mobile number and find the spot. However, when the police arrived, the goons escaped by leaving Madhu. Later, the police arrested two people during the investigation. As per reports, there were six people in the kidnapping gang.