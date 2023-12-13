Lakshadweep Orders Change Of Curriculum From Malayalam Medium To CBSE English Medium

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kavaratti: The Education Department of Lakshadweep has proposed the transition of SCERT Kerala Malayalam medium classes to CBSE English medium. An order by the department was obtained by Asianet News. The order stated that beginning from the academic year 2024-25, all schools under the department will exclusively admit students under the CBSE English medium stream from grade 1 onwards.

The order said, "Beginning from the academic year 2024-25, all schools under the department will exclusively admit students under the CBSE English medium stream from grade 1 onwards. Additionally, the existing Malayalam medium SCERT classes will undergo conversion to CBSE English medium, encompassing grades 2 to 8. The conversion of Grade 9 and 10 to CBSE English medium will be systematically executed within a two-year timeframe, ensuring minimal disruption to the ongoing board examinations."

"In accordance with the prescribed guidelines of the New Education Policy regarding the three-language policy English, Malayalam, and Hindi will be offered as the three languages. This language policy will be applicable from grade 1 to 12. This approach ensures comprehensive learning of the three languages and alleviates the burden on students, preventing the necessity to learn more than three languages during their school studies," the Education Department noted.

The Education Department of Lakshadweep said that this migration is designed to equip students with essential skills and knowledge for their future academic and professional pursuits recognizing the substantial role of the CBSE curriculum in preparing students for competitive examinations and 21" century skills.