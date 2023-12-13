Elon Musk Reveals New Optimus Gen 2 Robot; It Can Do Squats, Boil Eggs & More (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, posted a video showing the company's new Optimus Gen 2 robot. Based on what can be seen at first glance, the robot looks a lot like a person and is capable of doing a variety of tasks, like frying eggs and squatting.

The most recent robot from Tesla is called Optimus Gen 2, and it replaces Optimus Gen 1, which was revealed in March.

Compared to Bumblebee, which was unveiled in September 2021, the year-over-year progress seems to be rapidly advancing.

For those who are unaware, this robot is a member of Tesla's robots and AI section and prioritises artificial intelligence. The business claims that this is the sole method for creating fully autonomous, bipedal robotics when combined with inference hardware.



Thanks to enhanced balance and full-body control over Gen 1, the robot can do actions like full-fledged squats, as seen in the video that Musk posted. According to Tesla, the AI-powered robot has the ability to sense torque, walks faster, and has a geometry similar to that of a human foot. In addition, the robot's overall weight has decreased by 10 kg from the previous iteration.

It goes one step further in the video and picks up an egg to put it in a boiling device with its new, quicker, 11-DoF hands.

The two Tesla Optimus robots then surprise us in the end by showcasing their hip dance talents. Furthermore, the movements have excellent control over the fingers, arms, and lower body, all of which move in unison.

This seems like something from a science fiction film. In the not-too-distant future, picture yourself receiving boiled eggs from your robot just before you head off to work. Although it seems unlikely at the moment, given the development of bots like Tesla Optimus, it appears quite likely in the future.