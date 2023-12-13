BJP Leader Mohan Yadav Takes Oath As The Chief Minister Of Madhya Pradesh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BJP leader Mohan Yadav on Wednesday (December 13) took the mantle as the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and various BJP state chief ministers. This transition marked Yadav's emergence as the Chief Minister, succeeding the veteran Shivraj Singh Chouhan for an unprecedented fifth term in office.

Accompanying Yadav's oath-taking, two deputy chief ministers, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, also stepped into their roles.

Ahead of the ceremony, the 58-year-old Yadav embarked on a visit to a temple in Bhopal and paid homage at the state BJP office to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, a foundational member of the Jana Sangh, and BJP's ideological stalwart, Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

At the venue, standees featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, CM-designate Mohan Yadav, and state BJP president VD Sharma were prominently on display.

Following his designation as the BJP legislature party leader, Yadav, accompanied by outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party chief VD Sharma, and three Central observers, conferred with Governor Mangubhai Patel.

In the recent November 17 assembly elections, the BJP clinched a resounding victory in Madhya Pradesh, securing 163 seats out of the total 230-member assembly. In contrast, the Congress party trailed, securing a distant second place with 66 seats.