Soni Razdan Talks About Nepotism; Calls Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor Talented

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Soni Razdan recently engaged with netizens on Instagram in response to a viral post discussing nepotism. The post, shared by Freddy Birdy, suggested that those who criticize nepotism online often come from families with professions they wouldn't want to pursue themselves. Soni Razdan, the mother of Alia Bhatt and a seasoned actress, shared her perspective on the matter.

Addressing the post, Razdan questioned whether a child has the right to refuse their parent's profession, using the analogy of dentists' children not facing criticism for following in their parents' footsteps. She shared her own experience as an outsider trying to break into the industry, emphasizing the importance of recognizing that the world doesn't owe anyone a living. She also advised those who can't cope with the challenges to consider alternative professions.







Responding to a netizen's comment about the difference between 'nepo dentists' and 'nepo actors,' Razdan stressed that the film industry relies on audience choices. She highlighted the role of the audience in deciding the success of a movie and noted that even with initial opportunities, sustained success requires genuine talent and audience support.







In another comment, Razdan acknowledged the pressure that star kids face, expressing understanding of the difficulty in witnessing others secure roles one believes they could have performed better. She emphasized the transient nature of success and advised individuals to stay away from the industry if they find it challenging to cope.







When questioned about her opinion on the talent of star kids like Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor, Razdan affirmed their talent and recognized the broader opportunities now available through OTT platforms. She credited the rise of digital platforms for opening up numerous roles for actors and reflected on the limited options during her own youth, where landing a role in films was a formidable task.

