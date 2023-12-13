In Pictures: Neha Dhupia's Sizzling White Sports Bra Photoshoot Is Perfect For The Gram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Tuesday, Neha Dhupia took the internet by storm as she dropped pictures in a white sports bra.
Neha Dhupia's recent images have gone viral as she shows off her curves in a sizzling white sports bra.
She posed in a white sports bra and an oversized shirt in the images she published on her Instagram account.
In the monochromatic pictures, the actress flaunted her jaw-line and wore no makeup, and wore her hair loose.
She shared three different posts each having about 2-3 pictures and wrote, "Did not wake up like this."
On the work front,
Neha Dhupia will make her OTT debut with a witty comedy on modern-day human relationships.
