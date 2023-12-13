Samantha Ruth Prabhu Decorates Christmas Tree; Shares Glimpses Of Her Festive Home [PICTURES]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embracing the festive spirit of Christmas, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared glimpses of her holiday decorations on social media. The Kushi actress, known for her versatile roles, gave followers a sneak peek into her beautifully adorned living room, capturing the essence of the season on a cozy Tuesday night.

In an Instagram story, Samantha expressed her excitement for Christmas, stating, "Beginning to look a lot like Christmas." The post showcased a magnificently decorated Christmas tree standing against a backdrop of winter trees. The living room exuded warmth with earthy brown and beige tones, creating a perfect holiday setting.

Dressed in an elegant, high-slit dress, Samantha added a personal touch to the tree with festive ornaments. Another image captured her joyfully relaxing on the couch, appreciating the beauty of the decorated tree, accompanied by the caption 'Home.'







Despite taking a well-deserved break from her hectic film schedule to focus on her well-being, Samantha remains active in the industry. While her recent break may have limited her film appearances, she continues to explore exciting opportunities.







Samantha Ruth Prabhu's last film release was the romantic comedy Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Shiv Nirvana. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film further solidified Samantha's reputation as a versatile actress.

Looking ahead, Samantha is poised to make her Hollywood debut in the English-Tamil bilingual film Chennai Stories, marking a significant milestone in her career. Additionally, she is set to join the Indian adaptation of the popular Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, directed by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame, where she will star alongside Varun Dhawan.

