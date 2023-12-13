New Faces As CM: Behind BJP's Policy To Reward Dedication To Party

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious in the recently concluded assembly elections across five states. In the past, when Congress achieved success in these states, many Congress leaders claimed these elections were semi-finals, anticipating that winning them would lead to significant success for the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance in the subsequent Lok Sabha elections.

2024 Lok Sabha Elections: 5 reasons why Narendra Modi and BJP have an upper hand

During these elections, Congress did not declare its Chief Ministerial candidate, emphasizing the inclusion of new faces in the election campaign. However, when the results were announced, Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot were chosen in Madhya Pradesh, sidelining Rahul Gandhi's close aides Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot.

In Chhattisgarh, an agreement on power-sharing for two and a half years was made between Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo. After one and a half years, Jyotiraditya rebelled against the Congress leadership, leading to the collapse of Kamal Nath's government. Sachin Pilot also rebelled in Rajasthan, but his failure to navigate the political dynamics forced him to yield to Ashok Gehlot's authority. Gehlot's repeated insults have led political analysts to suggest that his fellow Gujars taught Congress a lesson in the last assembly elections.

While TS Singh Deo did not openly rebel, Bhupesh Baghel did not miss an opportunity to insult him. Despite the defeat, the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party had faith in Shivraj Singh Chauhan when the opportunity came to form the government in Madhya Pradesh in 2020.

Raman Singh of Chhattisgarh and Vasundhara Raje Scindia of Rajasthan were retained as national vice presidents. Despite propaganda by Congress-sponsored media, all three leaders played pivotal roles in the last elections. The BJP conducted a robust election campaign under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Throughout the elections, Congress and the media consistently questioned the Chief Minister's face in all three states. In Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, where Congress Chief Ministers were in power, they did not declare the Chief Ministerial face during the elections. However, in Madhya Pradesh, despite being ousted from power, businessman Kamal Nath was declared the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Manipulating survey agencies created an illusion among voters that Bhupesh Baghel is unbeatable in Chhattisgarh, Congress is ahead in Madhya Pradesh, and there is a close contest in Rajasthan. The election results exposed the prevalence of paid news, as the Congress, led by Bhupesh Baghel, faced

a significant defeat in Chhattisgarh, lost power in Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot, and the BJP secured a substantial mandate in Madhya Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah noted in Parliament that, even in the face of heavy defeat, Congress takes pride in victory. Consequently, Congress and its supporters began claiming that the BJP faced difficulties in selecting chief ministers, but this claim proved hollow. Those who asserted to be the first to receive news also fell flat.

In Chhattisgarh, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Assembly Speaker were selected in the legislative party meeting. A year ago, when Arun Sao became the state president of the BJP, replacing Vishnu Deo Sai, Congress propagated it as an insult to tribal society. Bhupesh Baghel, hailing from a backward community, failed to realize that he would be outplayed by this move. Vishnu Deo, appointed state president, MP, and Union Minister thrice by the BJP, silently conveyed the party's message in tribal society. Arun exposed Bhupesh's corruption and highlighted Modi's development trend. Vijay Sharma emphasized Modi's nationalism by revealing Congress's communal appeasement in Kawardha. With Vishnu Deo becoming the Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh witnessed its first tribal Chief Minister.

Even though Ajit Jogi of the Congress claimed tribal identity, it was well-known that he held influence in Sonia's court as a Christian. Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma became Deputy Chief Ministers, and Raman Singh was selected as Assembly Speaker, manifesting Modi's commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas'.

Next, in Madhya Pradesh, the state that secured a significant majority with the slogan 'Modi ke man mein Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh ke man mein Modi,' Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan proposed the name of Mohan Yadav in the Legislative Party meeting. Mohan Yadav, from an ordinary backward Yadav family, was declared the Chief Minister, emphasizing his five-decade loyalty. Two Deputy Chief Ministers, Jagdish Deora and Rajendra Shukla, were also appointed. Deora, an 8-time MLA, had ministerial experience in Uma Bharti and Shivraj Singh Chauhan governments, while second Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, a fifth-time MLA, showcased disciplined leadership since his student days.

The appointment of an experienced figure like Narendra Singh Tomar as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly testified to the Narendra Modi-led BJP's commitment to strengthening the democratic system.

Following the election verdict in Rajasthan, Congress-sponsored fake news flooded the discussion about the BJP legislature party. When the name of Bhajanlal Sharma, proposed by former Chief Minister and National Vice President of the BJP Vasundhara Raje Scindia, was announced, speculations ran high. This worker, tirelessly dedicated to the organization, had been aspiring for a significant role, leading to a historic moment. Bhajanlal Sharma, representing the backward community, was chosen as a testament to the BJP's commitment to recognizing long-standing dedication.

The announcement of woman representative Diya Kumari and committed representative of the Dalit community, Premchand Bairwa, as Deputy Chief Ministers, along with the selection of Vasudev Devnani from the Sindhi community as the Speaker of the Assembly, reflected the BJP's unique ability to reward individuals while balancing social, gender, linguistic and regional aspirations with dedication to the organization.

The author is the National Spokesperson of the Bhartiya Janata Party. Views expressed are personal