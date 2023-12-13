Major Security Breach In Parliament On 2001 Attack Anniversary Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A major security breach happened in Lok Sabha after two unidentified individuals jumped into the House from the visitors' gallery. The incident happened on the day the nation observed the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack, where 10 lives were lost and five terrorists were eliminated

The duo opened smoke canisters inside the house, triggering a frenzy and prompting the speaker to adjourn the proceedings till 2 pm

One of the intruders was seen leaping over the benches of the Lok Sabha while another was seen dangling from the public gallery spraying some gas.

The two persons were overpowered by the Lok Sabha members and the watch and ward staff.

The incident has raised questions on the security apparatus in place within the new Parliament building.