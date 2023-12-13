Asianet News Impact: Kerala Child Suffering From Genetic Disorder Finally Gets New Aadhar Card

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kollam: Gautham Suresh, a resident of Eroor, Kollam, who was unable to renew his Aadhaar card due to a rare genetic disease, finally got a new Aadhaar card. The Aadhar authority officials directly came and renewed Gautam's registration.



The condition of Gautham is similar to that of Josimol. The news of central intervention brings hope to people like Josimol and Gautham, who are facing hardships. It serves as a ray of light, suggesting that help and relief may be on the way for those in need.



Gautham Suresh is facing significant challenges due to a genetic disease that has affected his fingers and eyes. His disease started at the age of 10.

Gautham took Adhaar card at the age of five. Now is 15 years old. Three months ago, when his Aadhaar number was submitted for medical assistance, the necessary OTP (One-Time Password) was not received on their phone. Thus, the family was advised to renew Gautham's Aadhaar card as he was about to turn 15. However, the genetic condition has created additional hurdles for the family in the updation of Aadhar. Finally, he has received his new Aadhar card.

Josimol, a differently-abled woman from Kottayam Kumarakam, faced Aadhaar denial due to her unique challenge-having no fingers on both hands. After the Central IT Ministry and Kottayam district administration stepped in, IT mission officials visited Josimol's home to facilitate Aadhaar enrollment. This intervention was prompted by the coverage of her situation on Asianet News.