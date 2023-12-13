Kyivstar falls victim to significant hacking operation

(MENAFN) Kyivstar, the largest cellular communications company in Ukraine, revealed on Tuesday that it had fallen victim to a significant hacking operation, resulting in widespread disruptions across its communications and internet network. The company made the announcement via a Facebook post, stating, "This morning, we were subjected to a major hacking operation. It caused a technical failure, which led to the temporary unavailability of cellular communications and the internet."



As of now, neither Kyivstar nor Ukrainian authorities have provided specific details about the origin of the cyberattack or any potential links to Russia. The absence of information regarding the source raises questions about the motivations and objectives behind the hacking incident.



The company reassured its users that their personal data remained unaffected by the breach. Despite the disruption, Kyivstar services, boasting more than 24 million subscribers, have experienced ongoing interruptions since the early hours of Tuesday. The Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister estimated that the necessary repairs would take an additional "four to five hours" around noon (10:00 GMT), according to reports from Ukrainian media.



The repercussions of this cyberattack extended beyond Kyivstar, impacting various services and other companies in Ukraine. The country has been grappling with a prolonged conflict with Russia for nearly two years, further heightening concerns about the potential motivations behind such cyber incidents. The situation underscores the increasing vulnerability of critical infrastructure, emphasizing the need for robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard against disruptive attacks.

