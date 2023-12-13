China to support beleaguered real estate market to face country's economy challenges

(MENAFN) China's leadership has announced comprehensive measures to support the beleaguered real estate market in a bid to navigate the challenges faced by the country's economy. State media disclosed details of the plans, highlighting the commitment of Chinese leaders to address the headwinds, particularly the debt crisis gripping the real estate sector.



In a closed-door annual meeting held on Monday and Tuesday, senior decision-makers in Beijing, including President Xi Jinping, pledged to "actively but safely defuse risks in the real estate sector" and to "meet the reasonable financing needs of real estate companies." The leaders underscored their determination to "coordinate efforts to defuse risks from small and medium-sized financial institutions in the local debt of the real estate sector," as reported by the official broadcast network CCTV.



Additionally, the leaders committed to "continue to actively protect against and defuse risks in key areas." This strategic move comes as China grapples with challenges on multiple fronts, with a prominent focus on the debt crisis plaguing the real estate sector, a traditional engine of economic growth.



Moody's recent decision to downgrade China's credit rating outlook from stable to negative further underscored the concerns surrounding the country's financial, economic, and institutional strength. The credit rating agency cited "broad downside risks" emanating from the real estate crisis as a significant factor contributing to the downgrade.



Despite assurances from the Ministry of Finance in Beijing that there is "no need" for concern about the Chinese economy, the deep debt crisis in the real estate sector remains a major source of apprehension. Numerous prominent Chinese real estate developers are grappling with hundreds of billions of dollars in debt, raising the specter of potential bankruptcies. China's commitment to actively addressing these challenges signals a concerted effort to stabilize and rejuvenate a sector crucial to the nation's economic vitality.

