Controversy sparks in Tunisia over Denzel Washington’s casting as Hannibal in Netflix movie

(MENAFN) The casting of Black actor Denzel Washington as the ancient Carthaginian general Hannibal in an upcoming Netflix film has stirred controversy in Tunisia. Hannibal, born near modern-day Tunis, is renowned as one of history's greatest military leaders.



In 218 B.C., during the war against Rome, he orchestrated a remarkable campaign, leading his troops and African war elephants through the Alps to attack his adversaries from the north.



While Hannibal's exact skin color remains unknown, historians generally agree that he was of Phoenician descent, encompassing modern-day Lebanon and Syria. In November, a Tunisian news outlet published an article asserting that the casting choice amounted to a "historical error."



Netflix faced accusations of promoting "woke culture" on social media, with thousands signing an online petition calling for the cancellation of the "pseudo-documentary," as reported by a US-based media outlet. The petition additionally called on the Tunisian Ministry of Culture to “take action against the attempt to steal our history.”



After Netflix's announcement about Denzel Washington's role, Tunisian MP Yassine Mami raised questions about the project in parliament, directing inquiries to Culture Minister Hayet Ketat Guermazi.



“The ministry should take a position on the subject,” Mami stated, he added that “this is about defending Tunisian identity and listening to the reactions of civil society.”

MENAFN13122023000045015839ID1107585944