Consumer prices in United States experienced uptick in November

(MENAFN) In an unexpected turn of events, consumer prices in the United States experienced an uptick in November, reinforcing the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve will not be initiating early interest rate cuts in the coming year. According to data from the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index edged up by 0.1 percent last month, breaking the trend of remaining unchanged in October. On an annual basis, the index increased by 3.1 percent in the 12 months leading up to November, a marginal decline from the 3.2 percent recorded in October.



Contrary to the expectations of economists polled by Reuters, who anticipated the index to remain steady in November and project a 3.1 percent annual increase, the actual figures indicate a slight deviation from these predictions. While the annual surge in consumer prices has moderated from its peak of 9.1 percent in June 2022, it still hovers above the Federal Reserve's target of 2 percent.



This report follows closely on the heels of Friday's data revealing positive job growth in November and a reduction in the unemployment rate to 3.7 percent, a welcome decline from the nearly two-year high of 3.9 percent recorded in October. As Federal Reserve officials convene for a two-day monetary policy meeting starting Tuesday, the prevailing economic indicators make it increasingly improbable for the central bank to opt for early interest rate cuts.



Market analysts widely anticipate that the Federal Reserve will maintain the status quo during the upcoming meeting, keeping interest rates unchanged on Wednesday. This aligns with the consensus among economists, signaling a conclusion to the monetary policy tightening campaign. Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has executed a series of interest rate hikes, cumulatively raising rates by 525 basis points to the current range between 5.25 percent and 5.50 percent.

MENAFN13122023000045015682ID1107585943