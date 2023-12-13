Media reports downfall in champagne sales in France

(MENAFN) The champagne industry in France is facing a significant setback as sales have plummeted by more than 20 percent this year, primarily attributed to the steep rise in prices for the iconic sparkling beverage. Reports from BFM Business TV reveal that the average price for a liter of champagne has reached approximately EUR30 (USD32), prompting French consumers to seek more affordable alternatives such as Alsace cremant and prosecco, which can be up to five times cheaper.



Dominique Schelcher, CEO of retail cooperative Systeme U, acknowledged the challenging times for champagne, noting that its high cost has deterred many French consumers. As a result, other sparkling wines like Cremant d’Alsace are experiencing a surge in popularity.



Earlier predictions from France’s Champagne Committee indicated a 6 percent decline in champagne production, estimating 130 million bottles by 2023 compared to 138.4 million bottles in 2022. The organization foresaw a substantial drop in both domestic sales and exports, citing inflation and a return to more typical consumption patterns after two years of record demand following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.



If the observed sales trend in the first 11 months of the year persists, champagne sales could further dwindle to 110 million bottles for the entirety of 2023, marking a significant downturn for the industry. The impact of inflation, which peaked at 6.3 percent in February and has persisted since the end of 2020, is particularly evident in the food and energy sectors. While overall inflation has slightly eased to 3.4 percent in November, the continuous rise in food prices in France remains a concerning factor.



This decline in champagne sales reflects not only economic challenges but also a shift in consumer behavior, emphasizing the need for industry players to adapt to evolving preferences and market dynamics. The repercussions extend beyond the champagne sector, shedding light on broader economic trends and the ongoing impact of inflation on consumer choices in France.



