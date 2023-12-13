Benchmark stock indices in France, Germany see brief rise to record highs

(MENAFN) Benchmark stock indices in France and Germany experienced a brief surge to record highs on Tuesday, driven by unexpected increases in consumer prices in the United States. The rally comes at a time of heightened tension as major central banks are set to make decisions on interest rates later in the week.



The European STOXX 600 index, however, closed with a 0.2 percent dip as traders reconsidered their expectations regarding the US Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cuts in March following the release of the US consumer price report.



In France, the CAC 40 index initially rose by 0.4 percent, touching an all-time high of 7,582.47 points before closing with a 0.1 percent decline. Meanwhile, the German DAX index experienced a 0.3 percent increase, briefly reaching a historic peak of 16,837.18 points before stabilizing at the close of trading.



The market's dynamics were further influenced by news of British wage growth slowing, marking the most significant deceleration in almost two years. Despite the slowdown, the growth rate remains high enough to dissuade the Bank of England from easing its stance on interest rate cuts.



Amidst this backdrop, shares of Carl Zeiss Optical Instruments saw a notable increase of 6.5 percent following the company's announcement of higher annual revenues and optimistic expectations for the future. On the other hand, shares of Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which produces the obesity treatment drug Wijovi, experienced a 1.2 percent decline. This downturn was prompted by a study revealing that patients tended to regain weight after discontinuing a competing drug produced by Eli Lilly. The market's response to these varied developments underscores the complexity and sensitivity of global markets to economic indicators and corporate performance.

MENAFN13122023000045015682ID1107585941