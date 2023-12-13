US budget deficit reaches USD314 billion, increasing by 26 percent

(MENAFN) The United States budget deficit has surged at an alarming rate, reaching unprecedented levels in November, as revealed by data from the US Treasury Department. The deficit for the month soared to USD314 billion, marking a substantial 26 percent increase compared to the same period last year when it stood at USD249 billion. This figure exceeded the expectations of economists polled by Reuters, who had anticipated a deficit of USD301 billion for November.



In the initial two months of the fiscal year, spanning until September 2024, the deficit expanded to USD381 billion, up from USD336 billion in the corresponding period the previous year, reflecting a noteworthy increase of approximately 13 percent. This fiscal imbalance unfolded as revenues witnessed a year-on-year rise of 9 percent, amounting to USD23 billion and reaching USD275 billion during November. However, this positive revenue trend coincided with an 18 percent surge in expenses, totaling about USD88 billion and reaching USD589 billion in the same month.



The escalating cost of servicing the US government's debt emerged as a concerning factor, experiencing a significant 65 percent annual increase during the initial two months of the fiscal year. This debt servicing cost reached USD169 billion, contributing to the mounting budgetary pressures. The rise in interest rates, propelled by the Federal Reserve's decision to tighten its monetary policy, has further intensified the challenges associated with managing the national budget. As the deficit continues to expand, policymakers face the complex task of addressing the economic implications and ensuring fiscal sustainability.

