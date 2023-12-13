Australian plans negotiations on trade deal with United Arab Emirates

(MENAFN) In a strategic move aimed at diversifying its export markets and diminishing reliance on China, Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell announced plans to commence negotiations on a trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next year. This decision follows the breakdown of trade discussions between Australia and the European Union in October, where Canberra expressed dissatisfaction with the EU's perceived lack of adequate market access for Australian agricultural products.



The push to broaden Australia's trade horizons comes in response to China's imposition of restrictions on various imports from Australia after the latter called for an inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. Minister Farrell emphasized the government's commitment to securing a comprehensive trade agreement with the UAE, with the goal of fostering Australian exports, stimulating economic growth, and generating well-paying jobs nationwide.



Highlighting the need to support Australian companies in diversifying their overseas markets, Farrell stated, "The government pledges to secure a trade agreement with the UAE to drive Australian exports, economic growth and create more good-paying jobs across the country." This shift aligns with Australia's strategic objective of reducing its economic dependence on China.



According to the Australian Department of Trade, the bilateral trade in goods and services between Australia and the UAE reached USD9.3 billion in 2022. The UAE currently holds the position of Australia's nineteenth trading partner, with key exports including alumina, meat, oilseeds, and higher education services.



In light of these negotiations, Australia aims to strengthen economic ties with the UAE, opening new avenues for trade and mitigating the risks associated with over-reliance on a single market, particularly in the aftermath of strained relations with China.

MENAFN13122023000045015682ID1107585938