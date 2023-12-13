Air Ambulance Equipment And Services Market To Hit USD 14.63 Billion By 2030 | Exclusive Report By Fortune Business Insights™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Companies covered in Air Ambulance Equipment and Services Market are Air Methods Corporation (U.S.), Global Medical Response Inc. (U.S.), CHC Group LLC (U.S.), PHI, Inc. (U.S.), Babcock International Group plc (U.K.), European Air Ambulance (EAA) (U.K.), Avincis Aviation Sweden AB (Sweden), Lifeguard Ambulance Service LLC (U.S.), Life Flight Network (U.S.), IAS Medical Limited (U.K.), Aerolite AG (Switzerland), Bucher Group (Switzerland), Spectrum Aeromed, Inc. (U.S.), Lifeport, Inc. (U.S.), Air Ambulance Technology GmbH (Austria), United Rotorcraft (U.S.), SPAES GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), UUDSAero (France), AeroMedical Inc. (U.S.), Lufthansa-Technik AG (Germany) and more players profiled. Pune, India, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air ambulance equipment and services market size was valued at USD 6.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 6.78 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 14.63 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. An air ambulance is a fixed-wing aircraft or helicopter that is specially designed to transport chronically ill or injured patients living in areas that are inaccessible for traditional ground ambulances. These ambulances are also used to bring patients from foreign countries. The growing incidence of accidents in remote places or inaccessible terrains is expected to bolster the air ambulance equipment and services market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM displays this information in a report titled, "Air Ambulance Equipment and Services Market, 2023-2030." Get a Free Sample Research Report: List of Key Players Profiled in the Air Ambulance Equipment and Services Market Report:

Air Methods Corporation (U.S.)

Global Medical Response Inc. (U.S.)

CHC Group LLC (U.S.)

PHI, Inc. (U.S.)

Babcock International Group plc (U.K.)

European Air Ambulance (EAA) (U.K.)

Avincis Aviation Sweden AB (Sweden)

Lifeguard Ambulance Service LLC (U.S.)

Life Flight Network (U.S.)

IAS Medical Limited (U.K.)

Aerolite AG (Switzerland)

Bucher Group (Switzerland)

Spectrum Aeromed, Inc. (U.S.)

Lifeport, Inc. (U.S.)

Air Ambulance Technology GmbH (Austria)

United Rotorcraft (U.S.)

SPAES GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

UUDSAero (France)

AeroMedical Inc. (U.S.) Lufthansa-Technik AG (Germany) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 11.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 14.63 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 6.78 Billion Historical Data 2017-2021 No. of Pages 335 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Solution Analysis

By Equipment Analysis

By Service Operator Analysis

By Application Analysis

By Aircraft Type Analysis By End User Analysis Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa Air Ambulance Equipment and Services Market Growth Drivers Rising Adoption of HEMS Will Catalyze Global Air Ambulance Equipment And Services Market Growth Rising Cross-Border Tensions and Increasing Demand for Aeromedical Evacuations Will Catalyze Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

COVID-19 Impact:

Rising Need to Transport Infected Patients Fueled Market Progress During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market growth as there was a high demand for transportation services to carry COVID-19-positive patients. The demand for Emergency Medical Services (EMS), which use helicopters to carry patients, increased considerably during this period to transport infected individuals from one medical center to the other. These factors favored the demand for air ambulance equipment and services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Segmentation:

Adoption of Air Ambulance Services to Rise Due to Growing Need for Quicker Medical Transport Facilities

Based on solution, the market is bifurcated into air ambulance services and equipment. The air ambulance services segment is dominating the air ambulance equipment and services market share as the demand for innovative healthcare services and faster medical transport systems is rising.

Rising Demand for Smart and Compact Equipment to Bolster Use of Patient Transport Units

Based on equipment, the market is segmented into stretcher, patient transport unit, oxygen rack, medical equipment stowage & retention, defibrillator provisioning, flooring, and others. The patient transport unit segment dominated the market due to the rising demand for compact and smart tools for emergency air medical operations.

Launch of Novel Healthcare Plans to Make Hospitals Major Service Operators

Based on service operator, the market is divided into independent, hospital-based, and government. The hospital-based segment is dominating the market as hospitals are introducing new healthcare plans to enhance their air medical services.

Increasing Demand for Advanced Medical Treatments to Boost Use of Air Ambulances in Inter-Facility Applications

By application, the market is segmented into infectious disease services, inter-facility, organ transplant logistics, neonatal & pediatric transport, rescue helicopter services, and others. The inter-facility segment is the dominating one as there is a high demand for innovative healthcare treatments and specialized patient care.

Rotary Wing Aircraft to be Widely Used Due to Rising Adoption of HEMS

Based on aircraft type, the market is classified into fixed wing and rotary wing. The rotary wing segment dominates the market share due to the growing adoption of Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS).

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Augment Use of Commercial Air Ambulances

By end user, the market is divided into commercial and military. The commercial segment is the dominating one as the incidence of chronic ailments is rising and there is a rising demand for transporting these patients from one medical facility to the other.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE War Impact:

Russia-Ukraine War Favored Market Growth Due to Rise in Casualty and Medical Evacuations

The number of Medical Evacuations (MEDEVACs) and Casualty Evacuations (CASEVACs) grew tremendously during the Russia-Ukraine war as many casualties were reported and several people were severely injured. Since it was difficult to transport patients to hospitals using conventional ambulances, air ambulances were widely used. These ambulances offered faster access to nearby medical centers in Ukraine before transporting the patients to another European country for further treatment. These factors enhanced the adoption of air ambulance equipment and services during this period.

Get a Quote Now:

Report Coverage:

The report analyzes the market in detail and focuses on many critical areas, such as optimization of operating services and R&D capabilities. It also offers insights into the major industry developments and recent market trends. Besides the abovementioned factors, the report highlights many other factors that have fostered the market's growth.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Use of HEMS to Boost the Market Progress

Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) involves the usage of helicopters to offer transportation services during medical emergencies. Rotor-wing aircraft are extensively used in HEMS as they can reach 4-5 times faster than the conventional ambulances, making them ideal for transporting patients from inaccessible terrains. The rising use of HEMS in search and rescue operations and many other critical areas will accelerate the market growth.

However, lack of insurance coverage and high operational costs can impede the market progress.

Regional Insights:

North America Dominated the Global Market Due to Growing Presence of Leading Air Ambulance Service Providers

North America dominated the global market as the region has a notable presence of reputed companies that offer high-quality air ambulance equipment and services.

Europe captured the second-largest share in the global market in 2022 due to the rising focus on improving patient safety and the quality of care offered to them.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Market Players to Focus on Major Growth Strategies to Expand Market Share

Some of the key companies operating in the global air ambulance equipment and services market are focusing on implementing various growth strategies. These include partnerships, mergers, and collaborations, which will assist them in increasing their market share and customer base.

Ask for Customization:

Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Key Insights



Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships



Latest technological Advancements



Supply Chain Analysis and Porters Five Forces Analysis



Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Air Ambulance Equipment and Services Market

Qualitative Insights on Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Global Air Ambulance Equipment and Services Market

Global Air Ambulance Equipment and Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030



Key Findings / Definition



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User





Commercial



Military



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Solution





Air Ambulance Services





Equipment







Stretcher







Patient Transport Unit







Oxygen Rack







Medical Equipment Stowage and Retention







Defibrillator Provisioning







Flooring



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Operator





Hospital-Based





Independent



Government



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application





Inter-Facility





Rescue Helicopter Service





Organ Transplant Logistics





Infectious Disease Service





Neonatal and Pediatric Transport



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Aircraft Type





Fixed Wing



Rotary Wing



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region





North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Latin America

Middle East and Africa

North America Air Ambulance Equipment and Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User





Commercial



Military



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Solution Air Ambulance Services

TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

Notable Industry Development:

March 2023 – Airbus Helicopters partnered with International SOS to introduce LifeSaver, an innovative program that aims to enhance the emergency medical systems and patient outcomes. Estonia became the first country to team up with International SOS and Airbus Helicopters to unveil a national innovation program that is devoted to enhancing its Emergency Medical System (EMS) with the help of LifeSaver.

Read Related Insights:

Air Ambulance Services Market to Worth USD 9.83 Bn by 2030 | Fortune Business InsightsTM

Helicopter Services Market Size Hit USD 41.35 Billion by 2026; Owing to Introduction of Aircraft Services such as EVTOL, says Fortune Business InsightsTM

With 16.77% CAGR, Urban Air Mobility Market to Worth USD 8.91 Billion by 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US : +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email : ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment

Air Ambulance Equipment and Services Market