Champ Belts - Martial Arts Club Opening: Get Ready To Awaken Your Inner Champion With World-Class Training!

UAE, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Champ Belts by Gridin , Dubai's premier kickboxing and Muay Thai club, opened its doors on November 30th, marking a new era in martial arts training. The club was packed with action zones where everyone could experience what it feels like to be a fighter, a photo zone showcasing belts won by legends, and unbeatable emotions from the amazing guests. This top-tier event set the plank to become the number one Martial Arts Club in Dubai. The event truly sparkled with creativity, featuring the dazzling showcase of two extraordinary artworks by the talented Irina Sigitova and the renowned Belarusian artist and designer Vladimir Tsesler. With the charismatic Rishi Panicker as the pro presenter, the fight club atmosphere and entertainment got everyone in on the action, and some lucky winners snagged exclusive club memberships in a thrilling raffle. It was a knockout success!To support and show their respect, truly impressive heavy hitters of kickboxing and Muay Thai legends gathered for the grand opening. This includes the legendary 17-time World Champion, Chingiz Allazov; the four-time World Champion and Europe and Ukraine championship winner in kickboxing, Roman Kryklia; The two-time European champion with a gold medal at the European Games in kickboxing among military personnel, Dmitry Asanau; and a professional fighter and trainer with a silver at the World Championship, Vadim Vaskov. We have also been blessed to see the greatest Michel Adam, the founder of Fashion TV himself.Even legendary colleagues, including Jérôme Philippe Le Banner and Ernesto Hoost, have extended their congratulations to Andrey, Roman, and Chingiz for the successful launch of their ambitious project.“I want to congratulate Andrey Gridin and Chingiz Allazov on opening the new gym Champ Belts in Dubai. I hope it will become a big success, and I wish you guys all the best. It would be nice to come there and do some seminar or training together”, - said Ernesto Hoost, a four-time K-1 World Champion and one of the greatest kickboxers of all time.Finally, the club founder, Andrey Gridin, one of the world's most decorated coaches with a track record of training over 30 world-famous champions in muay thai and kickboxing, delivered an impressive speech filled with unbelievable motivation and gratitude for the successful event."Many months of thorough preparation - and here we are," says Mr Gridin. "I think entrepreneurs will get the point: how fascinating it is to watch your project come from plans to realisation. We tried to consider every detail to make the grand opening truly astonishing. My team and I thank everyone who joined our great event and hope to see all who wish at our training."Champ Belts is a martial arts club that offers personalised workout plans, top-notch equipment, and exclusive amenities. We provide not only testing but also cutting-edge recovery technologies and, of course, world-class coaching.The club prioritises comprehensive development for all ages and fitness levels, providing the best martial arts classes and offering top-notch martial arts classes and a range of services like functional and circuit training. Our primary focus is diversification and delivering high-quality kickboxing and Muay Thai training. This includes personalised sessions designed to cater to individual needs and goals.Personal training with medalists and world champions to focus on specialised fighting techniques for rapid results.Group classes for body-strengthening exercises, sparring, and pair exercises.Ladies-only classes are specifically designed training for women, emphasising self-defence, confidence-building, and stress relief.Kids and teen group classes that include classes for kids aged 6 to 18 go beyond martial arts techniques, fostering teamwork, respect, and goal-setting.Designed by Dubai's best, the club's interior truly sets a fighting atmosphere, also showcasing unique art objects by renowned artists. This is the club where every single detail is well thought out and developed for a world-class experience.Champ Belts by Gridin is not just a martial arts club - it is a space for self-development and reaching the most ambitious results.

