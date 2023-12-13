Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market Size To Surpass USD 19.48 Billion By 2030, At A 10.6% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market

Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market Emerging Technologies, CAGR Status, Industry Demand, Global Competitors and Future Scope

- Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy,“Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market by Propulsion Type (Hybrid Vehicle, Plug in Hybrid Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), Inverter Type (Traction Inverter and Soft Switching Inverter), Integration Level (Integrated Inverter System, Mechatronic Integration System, Separate Inverter System) and Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2030”, The Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market Is Expected to Grow at 10.6% Cagr From 2023 to 2030. It Is Expected to Reach Above USD 19.48 Billion By 2030 From USD 7.87 Billion In 2022

Electric Vehicle Power Inverter report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Vitesco Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Toyota Industries Corporation, Hitachi Astemo Ltd, Meidensha Corporation, Aptiv PLC (Borgwarner Inc.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Marelli Corporation, Valeo Group, Lear Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Eaton Corporation, and others.

Industry Development:

In September 2022, Robert Bosch GmbH introduced a new drive unit consisting of an electric motor plus an integrated inverter for small trucks. Bosch has reduced electrical losses by more than 20% with new semiconductors, which enables an inverter efficiency of 97% and thus increases the range.

In August 2022, AVL List GmbH developed a new Inverter Test System for testing inverters separately from the e-motor and battery.

In March 2021, Continental informed that it has developed high-power electronics including controllers and a DC-AC inverter system solution for Jaguar Land Rover that is specifically adapted to the requirements of sporty, performance-oriented powertrains. The power electronics module is claimed to have a high current-bearing capacity of up to 650A

December 2021, Hitachi Astemo Ltd announced that the company's inverter had been adopted for the hybrid powertrain platform "Leishen Hi-X" of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited. It is equipped with a direct water-cooled double-sided cooling power module characterized by its small size and high output.

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, Electric Vehicle Power Inverter market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Electric Vehicle Power Inverter dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles

The automobile industry has grown to rely heavily on electric vehicles as a means of attaining energy efficiency and lowering the emissions of greenhouse gases and other pollutants. One of the main reasons propelling the market expansion is the combination of positive government initiatives and growing environmental concerns.

Sales of battery electric vehicles were recorded at 3.5 million worldwide in 2021-a substantial increase over sales in 2020. Globally, there is growing momentum behind the push to replace internal combustion engine vehicles with light-duty passenger electric cars (EVs) as quickly as possible. The fact that Europe has a greater percentage of new electric car registrations than other regions of the world is reflected in the increase in average fuel prices. As a result, widespread use of electric vehicles is anticipated to spread throughout the world due to growing gasoline costs.

Segments Covered in the Report

(Note*: We offer report based on sub segments as well. Kindly, let us know if you are interested)

Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market By Propulsion Type, 2020-2030, (Usd Billion, Thousand Units)

Hybrid Vehicle

Plug In Hybrid Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market By Vehicle Type, 2020-2030, (Usd Billion, Thousand Units)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market By Inverter Type, 2020-2030, (Usd Billion, Thousand Units)

Traction Inverter

Soft Switching Vehicle

Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market By End-User, 2020-2030, (Usd Billion, Thousand Units)

Integrated Inverter System

Mechatronic Integrated System

Separate Inverter System

Regional Analysis

The Electric Vehicle Power Inverter market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

