Insurgent groups in Myanmar restate dedication to overthrow country’s ‘dictatorship’

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a coalition of ethnic minority insurgent groups in Myanmar restated its dedication to overthrowing the country's "dictatorship," following recent assertions by the ruling military that it engaged in talks mediated by China with the rebels.



Over the past six weeks, conflict has escalated in Myanmar, with the "Three Brotherhood Alliance" carrying out synchronized attacks on military installations near the northern border adjacent to China.



This offensive has encouraged pro-democracy militias in other regions to follow suit, posing a significant and unprecedented battlefield challenge to the junta since the coup in 2021.



“Significant progress made, but achieving our complete goals needs more time and ongoing efforts,” the Three Brotherhood Alliance said in a post on social media, without referencing the discussions.



“Our dedication remains strong with the entire Myanmar population.”



On Monday, the military announced a meeting with rebel forces and other involved parties in the conflict, scheduling another round of discussions by the end of the month. No additional information was disclosed.



Despite numerous requests from Reuters, the three groups within the alliance have not responded to requests for comments. On Tuesday, China's foreign ministry expressed satisfaction with the peace talks among Myanmar conflict parties and offered further support.



As of Wednesday, neither the insurgent groups nor the junta could be immediately reached for comment.



The ongoing conflict, primarily situated in northern Shan state, has raised concerns in China. Since the rebel offensive commenced on October 27, an estimated 300,000 individuals have been displaced, as reported by the United Nations. The organization also notes that over 2 million people have been compelled to leave their homes since the coup.

