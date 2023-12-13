Yemen's Houthis launch 2 missiles, missing commercial tanker near main Bab El-Mandeb Strait

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, two missiles were launched from the territory controlled by Yemen's Houthi rebels, narrowly missing a commercial tanker near the crucial Bab El-Mandeb Strait, according to a statement from an anonymous US official familiar with intelligence matters.



Simultaneously, an American warship intercepted and shot down a suspected Houthi drone heading in its direction during the same incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the attack.



The targeted vessel, identified as the Marshall Islands-flagged Ardmore Encounter, was en route northbound towards the Suez Canal in the Red Sea, as indicated by satellite tracking data analyzed by a US-based news agency. The tanker, which had sailed from India, was equipped with an armed security crew. However, the ship's management could not be reached immediately for comment on the incident.



Despite the attack, the Houthi rebels have not yet claimed responsibility or acknowledged their involvement. This recent escalation in rebel assaults signifies an extension of the Iranian-backed rebels' campaign, originally focused on ships in proximity to the Bab El-Mandeb Strait.



Notably, these attacks now seem to target vessels with no apparent ties to Israel, posing a potential threat to cargo and energy shipments passing through the Suez Canal. This further amplifies the international ramifications of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip.



The incident follows another Houthi missile strike on Monday night, which hit a Norwegian-flagged tanker in the Red Sea near the coast of Yemen, close to the Bab El-Mandeb Strait.

