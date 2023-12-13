Global Wave Energy Converter Industry Report 2023-2028: Growing Energy Demand And Renewable Energy Goals At The Forefront Of Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wave Energy Converter Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Wave Energy Converter Market has reached a substantial valuation of USD 12.08 billion in 2022, and it is poised for robust growth in the forecast period, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.19% through 2028.

The Wave Energy Converter (WEC) market constitutes a specialized segment within the renewable energy sector, focusing on the research, development, manufacturing, deployment, and commercialization of technologies explicitly designed to harness the kinetic and potential energy present in ocean waves and transform it into electrical power. Essentially, a WEC is a device or system strategically positioned in oceans or other bodies of water to capture the energy transported by waves and convert it into a usable form of electricity.

This market encompasses a diverse array of WEC technologies, including point absorbers, oscillating water columns, attenuators, and other innovative designs. The primary objective of the WEC market is to contribute significantly to the global transition toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. It achieves this by tapping into the vast, untapped energy potential of the world's oceans.

Wave energy is recognized as a highly promising source of renewable energy due to its predictability, consistent availability, and minimal environmental footprint when compared to fossil fuels. As governments and organizations around the globe intensify their endeavors to combat climate change and decrease greenhouse gas emissions, the Wave Energy Converter market assumes a pivotal role. It provides a reliable and environmentally friendly source of electricity while actively contributing to the diversification of the global energy mix.

The ongoing evolution of this market is driven by continuous technological advancements, supportive policy frameworks, and the collective pursuit of a more sustainable energy future that safeguards the health of our planet. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Growing Energy Demand and Renewable Energy Goals:



Global energy demand rising due to population growth and industrialization.

Governments and organizations setting ambitious renewable energy targets.

Wave energy seen as a promising source to meet clean energy goals. Wave energy is abundant, predictable, and eco-friendly.

Advancements in WEC Technology:



Significant progress in WEC design and efficiency.

Development of robust materials for harsh marine environments.

Improved control systems and predictive maintenance technologies.

Use of advanced computational tools for optimized designs. Enhancing competitiveness in the renewable energy landscape.

Increasing Focus on Energy Security:



Energy security concerns drive diversification of energy sources.

Wave energy offers locally available, predictable source.

Reduces dependence on imported fossil fuels. Mitigates supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

Rising Environmental Awareness:



Growing environmental consciousness driving clean energy adoption.

Wave energy considered environmentally friendly.

Minimal impact on marine ecosystems. No air pollutants or greenhouse gas emissions during operation.

Economic Viability and Job Creation:



Cost of wave energy generation expected to decrease.

Creates jobs in manufacturing, installation, and maintenance. Boosts local economies, especially in coastal regions.

International Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing:



Collaboration among countries accelerates industry progress.

Sharing best practices, research findings, and innovations. Addresses common challenges and fosters a supportive environment.

Government Policies are Likely to Propel the Market:



Feed-in tariffs and renewable energy incentives encourage investment.

Renewable portfolio standards set renewable energy targets.

Government funding supports research and development.

Environmental regulations ensure responsible development.

Grid integration policies facilitate efficient energy delivery. Export and trade promotion policies encourage international growth.

Key Market Challenges:



Technological complexity and reliability. High initial capital costs and investment risk.

Segmental Insights - Oscillating Body Converters (OBCs):



Largest market share in 2022 and expected to maintain.

High energy conversion efficiency.

Predictable motion enhances energy capture.

Modular and scalable design.

Low environmental impact.

Simplicity in maintenance. Commercial maturity and readiness.

Segmental Insights - Power Generation:



Largest market share in 2022 with rapid growth potential.

Wave energy aligns with increasing demand for electricity.

Easily integrates into existing energy grids.

Advances in technology improve energy conversion efficiency.

Electricity market well-established globally.

Energy storage solutions address intermittency.

Environmentally friendly with no emissions.

Contributes to energy independence. Economics increasingly favorable.

Regional Insights - Europe:



Largest market share due to early adoption.

Leading countries include the UK, Portugal, Denmark, and Norway.

UK government support for wave energy R&D.

Portugal's abundant wave energy resources.

Denmark's focus on renewable energy. Norway's commitment to sustainable energy.

Regional Insights - North America:



Second-largest market with the US as a leader.

US government investment in wave energy research. US Navy's interest in wave energy technologies.

Key Market Players



Ocean Power Technologies (OPT)

Eco Wave Power

CorPower Ocean

Wello Oy

CalWave Power Technologies Inc.

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited

Aquamarine Powerc Ltd

Orbital Marine Power AWS Ocean Energy

Report Scope

Wave Energy Converter Market, by Technology:



Oscillating Water Column

Oscillating Body Converters Overtopping Converters

Wave Energy Converter Market, by Location:



Onshore

Offshore Near-shore

Wave Energy Converter Market, by Application:



Power Generation

Water Desalination

Pumping of Water Environmental Protection

Wave Energy Converter Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

